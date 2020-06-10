Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MARS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Marston’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 72.34 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.36 million and a P/E ratio of -26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.24. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

