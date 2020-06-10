Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,423 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 237,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,601,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day moving average is $290.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

