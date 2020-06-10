Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.26

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.26 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 43904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,918,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

