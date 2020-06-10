MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

MFM stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

