MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

