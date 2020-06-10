Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

