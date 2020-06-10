Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.8% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,214.6% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 560,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 543,265 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.