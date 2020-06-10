Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $304,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

