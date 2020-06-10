Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 11.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,214.6% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 560,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 543,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,152,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,477,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 252,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.