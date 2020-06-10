Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156,466 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,214.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 560,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 543,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

