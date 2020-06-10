Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,771,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 901,272 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 4.15% of Microsoft worth $49,642,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,214.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 560,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 543,265 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.