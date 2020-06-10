Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $191,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 252,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Microsoft by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 100,240 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

