Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

