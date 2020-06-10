MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 341,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of MSTR opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.