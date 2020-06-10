Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,002 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Beigene were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Beigene by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,363,000 after acquiring an additional 998,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,449,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Beigene by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beigene by 381.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 63,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

In other Beigene news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $243,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,337,554.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $4,075,870. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.