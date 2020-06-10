Morgan Stanley Raises People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $14.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

PBCT stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in People’s United Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 997,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 157,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

