MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 362.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

MSM opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

