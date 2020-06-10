National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 312,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.