NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 830,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.06% of NeoPhotonics worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,712 shares of company stock worth $1,239,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $475.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

