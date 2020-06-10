Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPCO. BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Huber Research lowered Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $368.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.55. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 839,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fondren Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.