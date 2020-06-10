Nomura Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $105.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price upped by Nomura from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

CVNA stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $118.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

