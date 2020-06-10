Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.80. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 9,015 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

