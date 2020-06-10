Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

