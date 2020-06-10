Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Sells $1,011,121.72 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar K. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00.

NYSE:OXY opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

