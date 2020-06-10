Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 133,841 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 133,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $1,729,225.72. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $98,303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,354,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $17,910,000. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,494,778,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $9,801,000. 22.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

