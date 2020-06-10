Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $54.00

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $859.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.71. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $387,656.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $753,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

