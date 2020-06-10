PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,458,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 466,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 398,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 4,300 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,838. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

