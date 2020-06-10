Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 761 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 240 acres in Nevada. The company also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.