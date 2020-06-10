Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Perrigo worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 255.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 461,758 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 239,545 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

NYSE PRGO opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

