Peter Hui Acquires 12,322 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui bought 12,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $220,933.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBP. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

