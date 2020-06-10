PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,918,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $232.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.90 and its 200 day moving average is $213.54.

