PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $9,831,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. FBR & Co reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

PAAS stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 181.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $30.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.