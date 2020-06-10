PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,174 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of EC opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

