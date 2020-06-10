PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,040 Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Stratasys Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

