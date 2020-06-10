PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

