PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 362,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.58.

