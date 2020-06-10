PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEMET stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.86. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $293.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

