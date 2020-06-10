PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,607 Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.17 and a beta of 1.67. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

