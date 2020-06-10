PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,148 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 734.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

