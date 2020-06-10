PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Princeton were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BPRN opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

