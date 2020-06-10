PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 660,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.11. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

