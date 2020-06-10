PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a current ratio of 53.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $221,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

