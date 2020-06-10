PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

