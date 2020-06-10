PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 424.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 30.9% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kelly Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

