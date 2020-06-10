PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACNB by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACNB by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ACNB by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACNB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $239.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

