PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $90,000 Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 746.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PTR opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.94. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $100.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

