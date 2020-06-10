PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $92,000 Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quanterix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanterix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $56,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,905 shares of company stock worth $1,909,723 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

