PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Altice USA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 279,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,233,177 shares of company stock worth $30,953,419 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

