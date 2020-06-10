PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $99,000 Stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 219.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in ICL Group by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,681,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ICL Group by 7,565.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,977 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,766,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 139.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 865,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

