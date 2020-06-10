PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CalAmp worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CalAmp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CalAmp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CalAmp news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $299.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.42. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

